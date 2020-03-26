Winds easing ahead of possible rain and thunderstorms

The gusty trade winds of the past several days are backing off and could become quite light by the weekend. More showers are still hitching a ride on the winds, with most of the rainfall for windward and mauka areas Friday. We’re watching an upper level disturbance that will pass close to us Friday night into the weekend and bring the potential for more widespread rain and even some thunderstorms. It’s still too early to tell for sure, but there’s a chance the unsettled conditions could keep heavier rain and rumbles through the beginning of the coming week.