Due to flood of new claims, processing for new unemployment checks could take a month

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is overwhelmed by the massive influx of new claims: 82,963 this month so far and 67,071 just this week alone.
State Labor and Industrial Relations Director Scott Murakami has added about 40 staff members to help process the filings but he warns it could be three to four weeks before checks can go out.
“I apologize, we’re trying to do everything we can,” Murakami said.
The number of new claims will continue to go up as long as businesses shutter during the pandemic.
