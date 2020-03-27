Pop up storms are possible this weekend; Kauai and Oahu under a Flash Flood Watch

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Kauai and Oahu are under a Flash Flood Watch. We are tracking an unstable air mass that could trigger some thunderstorms and heavy pockets of rain across the islands. Things will pick up more on the radar in the evening and again Saturday afternoon. Low pressure aloft will pass near the islands Friday night through the weekend, bringing the potential for more substantial rainfall, and possibly thunderstorms area wide. A lot of uncertainty remains in the forecast next week, but latest trends suggest that unsettled weather including the potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms could linger through much of the week.