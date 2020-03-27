A noticeably empty airport marks day 1 of Hawaii’s travel quarantine rules

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thursday marked the first full day of the state’s new rules requiring all travelers on incoming international and mainland flights to Hawaii to go into a 14-day quarantine at hotels or places of residence.
There have been many questions about how the state will track those arriving to ensure they’re abiding by the rules.
Right now, it’s unclear how many people are under mandatory quarantine following the first day. Regardless of the number, many believe there are many loop holes in the system.
Edward Bron III just got back to Hawaii from Alaska. He is now required to go into a quarantine for 14 days at home.
“I think it’s very important. I have elderly at my home, and I don’t want to effect them. So I think everyone needs to take it seriously,” Bron said.
Bron says he was handed a form to fill out stating where he was staying and it was verified by his ID.
“They just gave me a piece of paper to read I thought it was kind of laxed. I personally feel if you’re going to do it, I think it should be stricter. My wife is pregnant, I would have loved to gave gotten tested because I don’t want to carry it home," he added.
Transportation officials said after the form is submitted and they get where they need to be, random phone calls may be conducted to ensure they are still in quarantine.
On Tuesday, the state counted 4,131 arrivals.
State officials say quarantine passengers can still take rideshare or taxis to their designated quarantine areas... and check into their hotels... and they will be checked on by phone call periodically.
Uber and Lyft driver Vincent Ward says the Honolulu airport on the first day of the mandatory quarantine was empty.
“I went to the airport today for two hours. I was 35 of 40 cars. And two hours later, I was still 35 of 40 cars. So that’s when I decided to leave the airport," he said.
Ward was a limo driver for 25 years. Because of coronavirus, he is now solely an Uber, Lyft and delivery driver.
He wears a mask and gloves daily and santizes after every passenger.
“I’m taking care of my 84-year-old mother and the last thing I want to do is bring anything home to her, so yeah I’m taking precaution and extra precaution,” he added.
