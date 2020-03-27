State reports 14 new coronavirus cases; 5 are result of community spread

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting 14 new cases of coronavirus in Hawaii, including at least five that are the result of community spread.
The new cases bring the statewide total to 120.
Here’s the county-by-county breakdown:
- Oahu: 86 (9 new)
- Maui: 16 (2 new)
- Big Island: 7 (2 new)
- Kauai: 5 (0 new)
- Unknown: 4 (1 new)
- Diagnosed out of state: 2 (0 new)
Additionally, at least eight people have required hospitalization.
Three of the new cases of community spread are on Oahu, while the other two are on Maui.
Previously, Hawaii had seen at least five other cases that had no direct or indirect link to travel or visitors.
Officials have said that more than 5,000 tests for coronavirus have been conducted so far in Hawaii. Of those, some 387 were conducted at the state Laboratory.
There have been no confirmed coronavirus-linked deaths in the islands.
Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said that at least 31 people have also been admitted to hospitals for coronavirus screening, but they have not yet tested positive.
This story will be updated.
