Cheap produce draws hundreds, snarling traffic as virus outbreak ripples through economy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ripple effect to Hawaii’s economy from the coronavirus pandemic continues to jolt multiple industries, including fresh produce.
Low-price fruit and vegetable boxes at D. Otani Produce in Kalihi on Friday morning drew hundreds of people to its Hart Street location, snarling traffic along multiple roads in the area.
The produce wholesaler quickly sold out of its assortment of produce boxes after announcing a sale on fruit and vegetables.
Traffic was crawling on Kalihi Street and Nimitz Highway as people rushed to catch the sale.
All the commotion even prompted Honolulu police to respond.
Similar to the state’s fishing economy, the coronavirus has been disastrous for wholesalers and distributors who no longer have hotels and restaurants to sell to, but it’s provided consumers with the unexpected benefit of lower prices.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.