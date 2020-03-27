Maui mayor wants to institute quarantine on inter-island travel

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said Friday he wants to widen the state’s mandatory quarantine to include inter-island travel to his county.
He’d need the buy-in of the governor to do it.
Victorino also wants to block off all travel to Molokai and Lanai. Both islands have seen no cases of coronavirus — and Victorino said he hopes to keep it that way.
“We’re discussing how they can shut them,” he said. “I would also like to close down Maui. Can I logistically do that? Do I have the powers to close our airport? No.”
He said he is in discussions with the state on what more can be done.
As of Friday, Maui has seen 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Of those, 12 have been returning residents.
Meanwhile, Victorino said that Maui County got 136 arrivals on Thursday, the first day of the state’s mandatory quarantine for all incoming visitors and returning residents. Of those, just 11 were visitors.
VIctorino said at the same time last year, daily arrivals were at about 6,000.
