At least through next month, Kaiser says it won’t terminate plans for non-payment

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As layoffs mount in the islands, Kaiser Permanente says it will not terminate health plans for non-payment through April and added it will “continue to evaluate the situation.”
“Kaiser Permanente has been part of the Hawaii community for more than 60 years,” the health plan said. “As we face this most recent challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to stand together.”
Those with questions about Kaiser plans are asked to call Member Services at 432-5955.
So far this month, the state has seen nearly 83,000 unemployment claims.
