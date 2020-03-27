HTA: 268 visitors arrived in Hawaii on first day of mandatory quarantine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 268 visitors arrived in Hawaii on Thursday — the first day of a mandatory, 14-day quarantine for all incoming tourists and returning residents.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority says that compares to more than 30,000 daily arrivals at the same time last year.
The visitors were among 1,589 passengers who landed in Hawaii on Thursday. The vast majority of those were returning residents, who are also subject to the 14-day quarantine rule.
Most of those arrivals — 1,326 people — were at Honolulu’s airport.
Of those, 239 were visitors, the authority said. Meanwhile, Maui got 11 visitors and the Big Island got 18.
The state has acknowledged that the mandatory quarantine will be tough to enforce, but they say it will include random phone calls to ensure that visitors are remaining in their hotel rooms.
Individuals are only allowed to leave during the quarantine period for medical care or to return to the airport. They must arrange for food to be delivered to them and they are responsible for all quarantine costs.
Hawaii was the first in the nation to announce a quarantine, but other states have also followed suit.
This story will be updated.
