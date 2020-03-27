Having farmers market withdrawals? You can now get the same goods online

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city unveiled a more convenient way for Oahu residents to get their fresh produce during the stay-at-home, work-from-home order.
Under the new ‘Farm to Car’ initiative, locally grown fruits and vegetables can be ordered online and then picked up at a designated location. The whole process has minimal personal contact.
Organizers say shoppers will have plenty of options.
“We’re up to 200 products with multiple farmers already signing up for the program, for this ‘farm-to-car’ pilot program. So you select what you want, and it’ll be bagged ready for you when you come pick it up,” Executive Director of the Hawaii Farm Bureau Brian Miyamoto said.
The program begins on April 1 with pickup available at the Blaisdell Center. Additional pickup locations are being planned.
To get started, click here and create an account. Further directions are provided on the website.
Similar programs have been set up on other neighbor islands.
