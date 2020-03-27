Forecast: Stormy conditions heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will continue to decrease into the weekend as the high pressure ridge north of the state weakens in response to a low pressure trough sweeping in from the north.
Two disturbances have formed which will bring unstable weather conditions with increasing shower activity for all islands through the weekend.
On Saturday and Sunday, expect frequent showers across the state, heavy at times, with isolated thunderstorms. A wet weather pattern continues for the first half of next week, however much uncertainty remains in long range forecast from Monday onward.
A high surf advisory remains in effect for east-facing shores through early Saturday morning.
A gradual decrease in surf heights is expected as the trade winds ease.
The rough surf may remain near the advisory criteria along east-facing shores into this weekend.
A small west-northwest swell will pick up from Monday night into mid-week. No other significant swells are expected through the first half of next week.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.