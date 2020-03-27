Federal, state and county law enforcement combine to tackle coronavirus related scams

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Law enforcement agencies are warning about hackers and scammers especially during the coronavirus shutdown.
Kenji Price, the United States District Attorney for the District of Hawaii, says he has formed a working group made up of agents from the FBI, Homeland Security, Secret Service, HPD police officers and the Attorney General’s office to target these crimes.
“Be wary of websites that are trying to sell you something that is simply just not true," Price warned, "Whether it’s a phony cure to the coronavirus, Whether its a phony n95 respirator mask, whether it’s a phony vaccine kit or something of that nature, that’s the kind of fraudulent activity that we’re concerned about.
Price said law enforcement everywhere are also seeing fake charity organizations trying to solicit donations.
There’s another issue with so many now working from home and students distance learning.
“Phishing emails sent out purporting to be or acting like the World Health Organization, or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Price said, “We’re also very concerned about malware and ransomware.” Ransomware is when thieves take over your electronic device and force you to pay them, often cryptocurrency, to release the device.
Price admits it’s not always easy to find the crooks, especially if they’re overseas, but identifying the scam early can prevent more from being victimized.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.