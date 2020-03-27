Family of young Hawaii coronavirus patient pleads: Heed ‘stay-at-home’ warnings

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coby Torda is in the ICU at Kaiser Moanalua and requires a ventilator to breath after being diagnosed with coronavirus.
The 37-year old Ewa Beach man was in good health before contracting the virus.
His family says he went to the gym regularly and played volleyball weekly. They want people to understand, it’s not just the elderly or unhealthy at risk of serious complications from the virus.
“Very scary, very scary,” said Torda’s mother, Peggy Torda-Saballa.
She says her son started out with a cough about March 9, and the fever started shortly after.
He went to the emergency room on March 13 and got tested for coronavirus. While awaiting the results, he self-quarantined and his condition worsened.
“I was texting him throughout the week,” said Torda’s brother, Leyton. “Are you doing, OK? He goes ‘No, this is this is really bad.'”
He said a few days later Torda’s fever spiked to 103 and he went to the hospital, where he was admitted.
The family is not sure how Torda contracted COVID-19. He is a bartender in Waikiki.
“My brother, he’s young, he’s strong,” said Leyton Torda, who wants people to take the warnings seriously.
"It breaks all of our hearts. Because we know him as a strong, active, fun loving man and to see him like this ... it breaks my heart.”
Family members are self isolating and monitoring for symptoms as the doctor recommended.
They’re not able to see Torda.
“That’s the hardest part, not being able to see him. Not being able to talk to him,” said his mother.
“Because even when they’re in the state of life support, they can hear you and I just feel that we need to cheer him on. We need to let him know that he is loved.”
She’s urging people to stay home, practice social distancing and heed the warnings.
