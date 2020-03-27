Employee at Wahiawa General tests positive for coronavirus, facility confirms

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An employee at Wahiawa General Hospital has tested positive for coronavirus, the first known case at the medical facility.
In a memo to staff, CEO Brian Cunningham said the employee is in quarantine at home. It was not immediately clear what the employee does at the hospital, but the person didn’t appear to have close contact with patients.
Cunningham said employees who had direct contact with the staff member are in self-quarantine.
He said the facility has also contacted the state Health Department.
“While this is an unfortunate development, it is not surprising,” he wrote. “The potential exists for COVID-19 infections to occur among hospital workers across the country.”
Wahiawa General has 115 beds in its long-term care facility and 16 acute care beds.
This story will be updated.
