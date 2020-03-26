Touring production of ‘Jersey Boys’ in Hawaii postponed due to coronavirus concerns

March 26, 2020 at 10:30 AM HST - Updated March 26 at 10:57 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The touring production of the hit Broadway musical “Jersey Boys” is among a growing list of shows in Hawaii affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, promoters announced that the Tony Award-winning musical that was set to take place at the Blaisdell Center would be postponed.

Promoters are working to reschedule the show for a later date this year and will reach out to ticket holders should an update become available.

The production was supposed to open on May 5 and run through May 17.

It was the latest Broadway touring production to come to the islands.

