Touring production of ‘Jersey Boys’ in Hawaii postponed due to coronavirus concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The touring production of the hit Broadway musical “Jersey Boys” is among a growing list of shows in Hawaii affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, promoters announced that the Tony Award-winning musical that was set to take place at the Blaisdell Center would be postponed.
Promoters are working to reschedule the show for a later date this year and will reach out to ticket holders should an update become available.
The production was supposed to open on May 5 and run through May 17.
It was the latest Broadway touring production to come to the islands.
