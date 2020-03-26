Submit your questions for HNN’s coronavirus town hall discussion

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen across the state, the need for accurate information and honest answers is higher than ever.
On Thursday night ― starting at 7 p.m. on KGMB, K5 and our streaming platforms ― Hawaii News Now will host a town hall-style discussion with leaders across different sectors of the state’s coronavirus response, to answer your questions about what’s being done to keep people safe.
There are multiple ways to submit questions:
- First, you can record a video clip of you asking questions using your cell phone, selfie-style. At the beginning of each video, please start by saying your name and where you’re from ― and remember to film these with your phone turned horizontal, please!
- Once your video question is recorded, upload it to the Coronavirus: Hawaii Hub group on Facebook. The group is moderated by Hawaii News Now staff members who can compile them to be shown on television during the panel discussion.
- You can also upload your video questions to Twitter or Instagram. Remember to tag @HawaiiNewsNow and to use the hashtag #HNNpanel when you upload.
- If you’d prefer not to submit a video question, you can simply send an email to questions@hawaiinewsnow.com ― we’ll get to as many questions as we can!
Thursday’s panel discussion will be broken into three segments:
- Government Response (7 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Gov. David Ige
- Lieutenant Gov. Josh Green
- Dr. Sarah Park, State Epidemiologist
- Dr. Christina Kishimoto, Hawaii Dept. of Education Superintendent
- Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, Hawaii Adjutant General
- Kirk Caldwell, Honolulu Mayor
- Economic Response (8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.)
- Sherry Menor-McNamara, Chamber of Commerce Hawaii
- Scott Murakami, Director of Labor and Industrial Relations
- Eric Gill, Unite HERE Local 5 Treasurer
- Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines
- Micah Kane, Hawaii Community Foundation
- Healthcare Response (8:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)
- Lieutenant Gov. Josh Green
- Dr. Jill Hoggard Green, Queen’s Health Systems President & CEO
- Daniel Ross, Hawaii Nurses Association
- Dr. William Scruggs, Chief of Staff, Adventist Health Castle
- Dr. Leslie Chun, Hawaii Pacific Health Medical Group CEO
- Hilton Raethel, Healthcare Association of Hawaii President & CEO
