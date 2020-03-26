Still considering college courses? You have more time to apply for UH

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The application deadline for the University of Hawaii system has been extended in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was made Wednesday to give prospective students additional time to consider attending any of the UH campuses in the system.
The university said students can now apply up until the start of the semester. They are still encouraged however to do it early to better their chances of getting financial aid.
The extension is for the 2020-2021 academic school year.
“For parents and students who are now thinking about staying home for college, you canʻt beat the opportunities across the University of Hawaii System,” said UH President Lassner, adding that there is something for everyone at UH—from graduating high school seniors, to students on the mainland wanting to return home, to adults looking for improved economic opportunity through a career change."
For more information, head to the University of Hawai’i application website.
