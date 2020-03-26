More than 60,000 have filed for unemployment in Hawaii so far this month

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 60,463 people have filed for unemployment so far this month as the state’s no. 1 economic driver ― tourism ― comes to a standstill and social distancing mandates close hundreds of businesses, from nail salons to department stores to bars.
The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said 20,041 filed for unemployment on Tuesday alone. That tops the one-day record from the day before of 19,534.
Here’s a day-by-day breakdown since last week:
- March 19: 1,117
- March 20: 1,679
- March 21: 3,914
- March 22: 4,996
- March 23: 19,534
- March 24: 20,041
- Total: 51,281
The numbers are jaw-dropping and also show the changes the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations made to the system over the weekend, fixing a host of previous issues.
Earlier, the system was overwhelmed and thousands reported being unable to file claims. The online form that launched Monday is working much more smoothly.
The state is also now seeking to quickly hire at least 23 more people to process claims.
