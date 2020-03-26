Over the last week, Hawaii saw over 16,300 less visitors, HTA says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - New numbers from the Hawaii Tourism Authority may be evidence that most travelers with Hawaii set as their destination are listening to Governor Ige’s orders to reconsider.
According to the HTA, on Tuesday Hawaii saw 4,131 travelers arrive in the state by air from the U.S. Mainland or other international locations. This includes both residents and visitors.
That is a more than 87 percent drop in arrivals during the same time last year.
At the start of the week on March 16, the number of documented daily overseas travelers sat at 20,485.
That was a day before Gov. Ige encouraged visitors to postpone their trips as he began announcing measure to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Hawaii.
According to data from the HTA, international arrivals from visitors in Japan began to drastically dip in mid February, as the coronavirus started hitting hard in countries around the world.
According to the county by county breakdown, Oahu still saw more than 3,300 arrivals at the airport on Tuesday.
Meanwhile Kauai’s arrivals shrank to just 38 passengers that same day. Maui saw 399 and Hawaii Island had 360.
The drastic drop has forced many tourism industry workers to file for unemployement as hotels and restaurants remain closed until April 30, as mandated by government officials to enhance social distancing practices.
The HTA tracks arrival data and publishes it on its website. Click here to view more.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.