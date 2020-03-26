LIVE: Governor holds news conference after stay-at-home order takes effect

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige is discussing the state’s latest response efforts to the coronavirus pandemic in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
The governor’s remarks come as a statewide stay-at-home order takes effect.
The order has emptied tourism centers, closed businesses and public schools and prompted tens of thousands of Hawaii residents to work from home. The order mandates that people only leave the house for essential activities (like grocery shopping or health care) or for essential jobs.
“I’m fully aware of how this mandate is a challenge and burden for everyone across Hawaii,” Ige said, at the news conference. “I can not stress enough the importance of staying at home. This is the only way we are going to slow the spread.”
As of Wednesday, Hawaii is reporting 95 cases of coronavirus statewide. At least six people have required hospitalization.
