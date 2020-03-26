Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

The parking lot of a Honolulu stadium has become the temporary home for rental vehicles that are idled because of the the coronavirus outbreak. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that 1,000 to 1,500 vehicles are expected to be stored at Aloha Stadium. It is the state's largest outdoor arena and has 6,000 parking spaces. Stadium Manager Scott Chan says representatives of five rental car companies contacted stadium officials and the first vehicles were moved to the stadium's lot last Thursday. Chan believes this is the first time in the stadium’s 45-year history that the parking lot has been pressed into service for rental vehicles.