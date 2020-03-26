Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii: Lab worker recorded negative result as positive
HONOLULU (AP) — The director of Hawaii's state public laboratory says it mistakenly reported it had its first death from the coronavirus because a worker at the lab accidentally recorded a negative test as positive. The laboratory's director says a supervisor failed to catch the error and the state Department of Health reported the incorrect result. The laboratory discovered the mistake the following day after a review of the worksheet recording the test result showed a discrepancy. The state lab has implemented an additional layer of review to catch such errors. So far, 95 people in Hawaii have tested positive for the coronavirus.
TSUNAMI WEBSITE PROBLEMS
Tech issues hampered information on tsunami watch for Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — Technical issues made it difficult to get information about a tsunami watch for Hawaii and its subsequent cancellation. The brief watch was canceled Tuesday after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck in the northern Pacific near Russia's far eastern Kuril Island. Susan Buchanan, a spokeswoman for the National Weather Service, said the watch did not appear on the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center’s website because the site was discontinued and had been automatically redirecting visitors to tsunami.gov. The redirect expired Tuesday, so visitors needed to go directly to tsunami.gov to receive watches and warnings. Civic tech advocate Ryan Ozawa says the breakdowns were disappointing.
DETENTION CENTER-ASSAULT
Hawaii detention center inmate accused of assaulting staff
HONOLULU (AP) — Officials say three workers at a federal prison in Honolulu suffered injuries after they were assaulted by an inmate. Hawaii News Now reported the Federal Detention Center says the assault happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday. A statement from prison officials says two prison staff members were treated for injuries at a hospital and one was released Tuesday morning. Officials says a third staff member declined medical treatment after suffering minor injuries while trying to stop the assault. The center's 445 male and female inmates were secured in their units following the assault.
SEABIRD PLAN
Agency drafts conservation plan to protect Hawaii seabirds
LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has finalized the first draft of a plan to protect threatened and endangered bird species on Kauai. The Garden Island reported the Kauai Seabird Habitat Conservation Plan outlines steps being taken to minimize light pollution and other dangers to seabirds on the island. The plan was developed to address impacts of how light pollution and other dangers affect the seabirds. The Kauai plan focuses on Newell’s shearwater, Hawaiian petrel and the Hawaii's distinct population of the band-rumped storm-petrel. Kauai is considered an important breeding habitat for all of the species.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-STADIUM
Honolulu stadium to house up to 1,500 unused rental vehicles
The parking lot of a Honolulu stadium has become the temporary home for rental vehicles that are idled because of the the coronavirus outbreak. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that 1,000 to 1,500 vehicles are expected to be stored at Aloha Stadium. It is the state's largest outdoor arena and has 6,000 parking spaces. Stadium Manager Scott Chan says representatives of five rental car companies contacted stadium officials and the first vehicles were moved to the stadium's lot last Thursday. Chan believes this is the first time in the stadium’s 45-year history that the parking lot has been pressed into service for rental vehicles.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GUAM
Judge bars US prosecutor from entering Guam court over virus
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — A federal judge has issued a ruling prohibiting a U.S. prosecutor from entering a district courthouse in Guam because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. Pacific Daily News reported Federal Public Defender John Gorman requested barring U.S. Attorney Shawn Anderson from entering the court in Hagatna after returning from a trip abroad. The court's chief judge ordered that anyone who has traveled outside of Guam over the previous 14 days should not be allowed in the courthouse. The judge denied an additional request to ban Anderson's staff from the building.