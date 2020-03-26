Kauai police to begin islandwide checkpoints for lockdown compliance

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of the Kauai Police Departments will soon be setting up checkpoints across the island to ensure residents are complying with the state’s coronavirus shutdown.
A department spokesperson says more specific details on the checkpoints would be provided later on Thursday.
“It is urgent that our community respond to this pandemic and comply with these orders,” said Todd G. Raybuck, the county’s Chief of Police. “If this isn’t taken seriously, our small island’s healthcare system will not be able to withstand community spread of the virus. Please, stay at home and do your part for the wellbeing of our community.”
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.