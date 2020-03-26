HPD: Head-on crash in Wahiawa tied to murder investigation in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man and woman were seriously injured in a head-on crash early Thursday in Wahiawa, according to Emergency Medical Services.
Officials responded to the scene on Kunia Road just after midnight.
EMS said one of the vehicles clipped the other.
One of the vehicles ended up in a field, authorities added.
The man and woman, who were in separate vehicles, were both taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition, EMS said.
According to Honolulu police, that crash is somehow tied to a murder investigation that left two people dead in Ewa Beach.
Details on that investigation are limited at this time as detectives are still on the scene.
This story will be updated.
