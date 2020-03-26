Here’s how the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine period for travelers will work

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A new emergency order is set to go into effect on Thursday for passengers on all international and domestic flights.
Upon arrival to Hawaii, they will be required to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Many have wondered how it would be enforced. It starts with filling out a form.
“The flight crew will make an announcement informing them of new quarantine rules and they’ll be handed the agricultural form. Once they get off the aircraft, they’ll be met at a location where agents will verify their identification with their ID card and verify the form is completed properly,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, Hawaii Adjutant General
Instructions online say they are to proceed directly from the airport to their designated quarantine location, but the state did not say if travelers can take taxis or rideshares.
The Governor’s order states they can only leave designated quarantine locations for medical emergencies or to seek medical care.
As far as food, they will have to depend on room service or deliveries.
The Weavers made sure to make it back home to Hawaii before the mandatory quarantine began.
“We actually came back a day earlier because we were hoping to avoid that,” said Dan Weaver, who was returning from Ohio. His wife Tatiana said she had to get back before Thursday for her job.
“I’m kind of an essential staff member at this point. So to be in quarantine for 14 days really does put our staffing situation in a pinch,” Tatiana said.
There are still one-way flights to Honolulu for just over a hundred dollars, but many planes landing here are almost empty.
According to the state’s Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism, the total passenger count for Tuesday was 4,131. That’s compared to 35,930 the same day last year.
The quarantine rule is in effect indefinitely and anyone who breaks this mandate can face a five thousand dollar fine and up to a year in jail.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.