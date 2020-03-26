Gusty trade winds will end soon and then pop up storms are possible this weekend

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - The strong trade winds are expected to come to an end briefly and transition to slower and more moderate speeds. Rainfall chances may trend up later in the week through the upcoming weekend as an upper level disturbance moves into the area from the north.
Trade winds will ease a bit tonight and Friday, and become light in many areas over the weekend. The trade winds will bring and increase in clouds and showers to windward areas tonight and Friday, with showers spreading leeward from time to time. Low pressure aloft will pass near the islands Friday night through the weekend, bringing the potential for more substantial rainfall, and possibly thunderstorms area wide. A lot of uncertainty remains in the forecast next week, but latest trends suggest that unsettled weather including the potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms could linger through much of the week.
Rough seas with a small craft advisory posted for our channels. Surf along east facing shores will be on the rise over the next several days, due to a combination of strong trade winds locally and a short-period northeast swell. Surf will likely rise to advisory levels through the end of the week. Surf along south facing shores will slowly rise later today as a moderate long- period south swell arrives.
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
