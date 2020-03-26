Forecast: Gusty winds persist, heavy rain expected for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trade winds will continue through Thursday, but will trend down Friday, and become lighter over the weekend. A Wind Advisory remains posted through Thursday for portions of Maui and the Big Island. The trade winds will continue to deliver clouds and passing showers to windward areas, with a few brief light showers occasionally spreading leeward. A disturbance will approach the islands this weekend, bringing the potential for more substantial rainfall, and possibly thunderstorms, that could affect both leeward and windward areas. Moderate trade winds returning next week will keep showery weather in place, mainly over windward areas.