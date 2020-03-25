Looking for local produce? Here’s how to find some while farmers markets are closed

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in search of fresh, local produce, you might be wondering how to get your hands on some while farmers markets are closed.
The University of Hawaii’s GoFarm Hawaii program is connecting local farmers to shoppers amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The program’s website has resources for both farmers and shoppers.
Some of the tips for farmers include how to set up online payment methods using apps like Venmo and Square Space. It also gives farmers a place to donate excess produce that they may not be able to sell.
For shoppers ― the website has a list of local farmers across the islands who are selling produce right now.
For more information, you can also head to the GoFarm Hawaii Facebook page.
