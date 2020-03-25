Tsunami watch for Hawaii canceled; city gives all clear

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency management officials say there is no threat to Hawaii from a large quake off the Kuril Islands in the Pacific.
The quake triggered a tsunami watch about 5 p.m. The watch was canceled just before 6 p.m.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of about 37 miles.
It initially registered at 7.8-magnitude, but the U.S. Geological Survey later gave it a magnitude of 7.5. The Kuril Islands are about 3,700 miles from Hawaii.
Laura Kong, director of the International Tsunami Informational Center, said earthquakes at the strength of the one in the Kuril Islands “generally have not caused huge tsunamis historically" for Hawaii.
This story will be updated.
