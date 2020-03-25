Report: Lt. Gov. Josh Green banned from state’s coronavirus response effort

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just weeks after he was named the state’s coronavirus prevention liaison, Hawaii lieutenant governor Josh Green has essentially been fired from participating in response efforts, according to a Honolulu Civil Beat report published Tuesday.
In the early days of the outbreak, Lt. Gov. Josh Green ― who also works as a medical doctor ― appeared to be a likely candidate to help guide the state’s containment and prevention efforts.
But several sources familiar with the state’s response operation, according to the Civil Beat report, say Gov. David Ige has ‘ordered his Cabinet officials and others to not consult Lt. Gov. Josh Green’ on matters related to COVID-19.
“The governor’s directive has perplexed people familiar with the severity of the coronavirus crisis, which on Wednesday tallied 90 cases including one death in the islands,” writes Chad Blair.
In a statement, Green is reported to have responded to questions about his participation in the state’s response effort by saying: "All I care about right now is slowing the virus and saving lives.
