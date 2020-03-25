More than 100 Hawaii National Guard members activated to support COVID-19 response effort

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 100 members of the Hawaii National Guard have been placed on "State Active Duty" to support the COVID-19 response effort.
The majority of the activated troops are going through administrative procedures and preparations.
Others are helping to plan response packages and missions.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Army Garrison Commander has increased the health protection level at bases to level “Charlie,” which means the risk level for the coronavirus is increasing and is beginning to be substantial.
