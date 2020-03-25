Meals on Wheels adjusts care packages to accommodate home-bound members during shutdown

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - To help home-bound seniors and others physically unable to go out and get supplies, Lanakila Meals on Wheels is now delivering emergency care packages.
More than 300 went out on Tuesday.
The care packages include the usual, seven days worth of frozen, pre-packaged meals, but the agency is adding an additional seven days worth of canned goods like soup, chili and beef stew.
Director Lori Lau says they’re also including paper goods like toilet paper and cleaning products because most of their members can’t stock up.
“They’re not able to get to the store, they’re not waiting in the long lines to try to get in, so they really rely on us to bring the items to them. And even if they are able to get to the stores, the shelves are empty," said Lau.
Altogether, Lau expects more than 1500 of these care packages to be delivered by the end of the week.
More than 125 new people signed up for services last week amid COVID-19 fears.
Lau believes even more could request deliveries now that the lockdowns are in place.
If you need this service and can afford to pay for the delivery, you can sign up immediately. If you need financial assistance the agency can help with referrals.
