Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Passengers from a cruise ship that was turned away from other ports before arriving in Hawaii are being bused to Honolulu airport for chartered flights home. About 2,000 passengers on the Norwegian Jewel are undergoing medical screening before boarding buses that will take them to their flights. There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus from anyone on the ship. State officials changed their minds several times before deciding over the weekend that the passengers could disembark at Honolulu Harbor. Measures to seal off borders to reduce the spread of coronavirus have left some cruise ships stranded.