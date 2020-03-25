Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

AP-HI-VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii re-testing 1st coronavirus death, homeless sweeps end
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials say they are re-evaluating the state's first death in the coronavirus outbreak. State officials late Monday said the person from Oahu died Friday, and had multiple underlying health issues. Officials said Tuesday there were irregularities in the test. Officials didn’t release many details about the person who died, including age or gender, and only said the person lived on Oahu. In other developments, Honolulu has suspended its sweeps of homeless people in response to guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far, 90 people in Hawaii have tested positive for the coronavirus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-STADIUM
Honolulu stadium to house up to 1,500 unused rental vehicles
The parking lot of a Honolulu stadium has become the temporary home for rental vehicles that are idled because of the the coronavirus outbreak. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that 1,000 to 1,500 vehicles are expected to be stored at Aloha Stadium. It is the state's largest outdoor arena and has 6,000 parking spaces. Stadium Manager Scott Chan says representatives of five rental car companies contacted stadium officials and the first vehicles were moved to the stadium's lot last Thursday. Chan believes this is the first time in the stadium’s 45-year history that the parking lot has been pressed into service for rental vehicles.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GUAM
Judge bars US prosecutor from entering Guam court over virus
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — A federal judge has issued a ruling prohibiting a U.S. prosecutor from entering a district courthouse in Guam because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. Pacific Daily News reported Federal Public Defender John Gorman requested barring U.S. Attorney Shawn Anderson from entering the court in Hagatna after returning from a trip abroad. The court's chief judge ordered that anyone who has traveled outside of Guam over the previous 14 days should not be allowed in the courthouse. The judge denied an additional request to ban Anderson's staff from the building.
AP-EU-RUSSIA-EARTHQUAKE
Tsunami watch for Hawaii lifted after north Pacific quake
MOSCOW (AP) — A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck in the northern Pacific and forecasters said tsunami waves were possible for the nearest shores. A brief tsunami watch for Hawaii was canceled. The quake struck south-southeast of Severo on Russia's far eastern Kuril Islands. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially warned hazardous waves were possible in parts of the Kurils but revised the forecast later. It said based on further analysis that waves of less than 30 centimeters (a foot) above tide level were possible in the northern Pacific.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CRUISE SHIP
Cruise ship passengers bused to flights out of Honolulu
HONOLULU (AP) — Passengers from a cruise ship that was turned away from other ports before arriving in Hawaii are being bused to Honolulu airport for chartered flights home. About 2,000 passengers on the Norwegian Jewel are undergoing medical screening before boarding buses that will take them to their flights. There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus from anyone on the ship. State officials changed their minds several times before deciding over the weekend that the passengers could disembark at Honolulu Harbor. Measures to seal off borders to reduce the spread of coronavirus have left some cruise ships stranded.
RENOVATION DISPUTE
Honolulu building owners locked in tense renovation dispute
HONOLULU (AP) — The owners of adjacent Honolulu buildings are embroiled in a dispute over renovation work that has involved alleged property damage, personal safety hazards and a requested court injunction. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported a 12-story tower nicknamed the “pimple building” because of the brick stubs dotting its exterior is being converted to low-income rental apartments. The owner of a smaller neighboring building disputes the effectiveness of the project's safety measures. The conversion estimated at about $25 million began in October and includes cutting window openings in the tower, which is dotted by hundreds of brick stubs that give the building its nickname.