Hawaii reports 6 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 95

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting six new cases of coronavirus statewide, bringing the statewide total to 95.
Here’s the county-by-county breakdown:
- Oahu: 68
- Maui: 13
- Big Island: 5
- Kauai: 5
- Unknown: 4
Authorities said at least five of the confirmed cases required hospitalization.
But officials have also said they don’t have full details on many cases. For example, the state Health Department hasn’t determined whether about one third of the reported cases had a link to travel.
And in an embarrassing blunder, the state Department of Health acknowledged Tuesday that test results which led to Hawaii announcing its first coronavirus-related death had been misread ― and the individual did not die of the illness.
This story will be updated.
