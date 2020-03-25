Hawaii DOT suspends special use lanes, like H-1 zipper lane, due to stay-at-home order

The state is suspending special use lanes following Gov. Ige's stay-at-home order. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | March 25, 2020 at 9:33 AM HST - Updated March 25 at 9:34 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation is suspending special use lanes following Gov. David Ige’s stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes the H-1 zipper lane and other contraflow lanes aimed at reducing congestion.

The state said Gov. Ige’s stay-at-home order should mean less traffic on Hawaii’s roadways, which would mean these special use lanes wouldn’t be necessary.

During this timeframe, a contractor will be performing maintenance on the Zip mobile and barrier, which could require intermittent closures of the H-1 westbound lanes.

The state’s stay-at-home order went into effect at 12:01 a.m.

