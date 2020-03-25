Gusty trade winds dominate the week, wind alerts up for now

Rough seas with a small craft advisory posted for our channels. Surf along east facing shores will be on the rise over the next several days, due to a combination of strong trade winds locally and a short-period northeast swell. Surf will likely rise to advisory levels tonight and remain elevated through most of the week. Surf along south facing shores will slowly rise later today as a moderate long- period south swell arrives. This swell is expected to peak near advisory levels Tuesday into Tuesday night and gradually lower Wednesday through Thursday. A smaller south-southwest swell is possible towards the end of the week.