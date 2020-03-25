Gusty trade winds dominate the week, wind alerts continue

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Wind alerts are being extended and there are possible thunderstorms in the forecast later this weekend as the atmosphere becomes more unstable. Until then gusty trades and on and off heavy showers over windward and mauka locations.
The winds will be cranking the next several days. Winds alerts are up due to the stronger winds. Downwind of the mountain, the winds will be the strongest. We are tracking winds throughout the week to come out of the east to northeast. At times, the trade winds will carry heavy and sporadic showers our way.
Strong trade winds are expected through the first half of the week as high pressure builds to the north. Drier air moving in will limit rainfall accumulations, but will focus windward and mauka. Rainfall chances may trend up later in the week through the upcoming weekend as an upper level disturbance moves into the area from the north.
Rough seas with a small craft advisory posted for our channels. Surf along east facing shores will be on the rise over the next several days, due to a combination of strong trade winds locally and a short-period northeast swell. Surf will likely rise to advisory levels tonight and remain elevated through most of the week. Surf along south facing shores will slowly rise later today as a moderate long- period south swell arrives. This swell is expected to peak near advisory levels Tuesday into Tuesday night and gradually lower Wednesday through Thursday. A smaller south-southwest swell is possible towards the end of the week.
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
