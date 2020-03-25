Forecast: Strong trade winds, showers to continue through Thursday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trade winds will continue through Thursday with periods of showers mainly along windward and mountain slopes, isolated elsewhere, favoring the overnight and early morning hours.
The weather pattern trends wetter from Thursday night onward as several upper level disturbances move into the Hawaii region from the north.
Heavy showers may work their way into the forecast from Friday through Sunday.
These wet weather trends continue through the weekend and into the first half of next week.
Rough surf will continue along east-facing shores over the next couple of days due to a combination of strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands.
Advisory-level surf is expected along east-facing shores of most islands through Friday and possibly into the weekend.
A high surf advisory remains in effect for east-facing shores of most islands through 6 a.m. Wednesday, but will likely need to be extended in time.
A long-period south swell will gradually lower through Thursday. The swell is now below advisory levels.
