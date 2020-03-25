Forecast: Gusty winds to persist through Thursday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trade winds will continue through Thursday with periods of showers mainly along windward and mountain slopes, isolated elsewhere, favoring the overnight and early morning hours. The weather pattern trends wetter from Thursday night onward as several upper level disturbances move into the Hawaii region from the north. Heavy showers may work their way into the forecast from Friday through Sunday.These wet weather trends continue through the weekend and into the first half of next week.