Economic toll of shutdown takes shape: 20,000 unemployment claims filed in a single day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As tourism comes to a standstill and businesses close, some 19,534 people filed for unemployment in Hawaii on Monday ― setting a single-day record.
While the number is jaw dropping, it does show the changes the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations made to the system over the weekend are finally working.
Earlier, the system was overwhelmed and thousands reported being unable to file claims.
The online form launched Monday is working much more smoothly and the state is also scrambling to bring more employees on board to handle calls to unemployment offices.
