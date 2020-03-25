City parks on Oahu are closed, but restrooms remain open during coronavirus outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - All city parks are closed on Oahu due to the coronavirus outbreak, but restrooms will remain open to the public, officials said.
The city said the restrooms are the only park facilities for the public to use, but they may be closed at times for maintenance.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell closed all Oahu parks late last week as restrictions widened. That drew confusion as to whether beaches were closed.
City officials confirmed that beach parks are closed, but they cannot restrict people from going into the water. People going for a swim are technically allowed to walk through the park to reach the water’s edge, but the city is hoping everyone will heed community leaders’ orders to stay home.
Lifeguards are also not on duty.
