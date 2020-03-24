U.S. Army closes several gates at Oahu bases due to COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The United States Army Garrison announced Monday plans to close four gates to its Oahu bases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stating Tuesday, the following gates will be closed indefinitely:
- Aliamanu Military Reservation - back gate off Bougainville Drive
- Fort Shafter - Patch Gate (back gate) off Notley Street
- Schofield Barracks - Foote Gate off Kunia Road; Macomb Gate off Wilikina Drive
- Wheeler Army Airfield - Kawamura Gate off Kamehameha Highway
Army officials ask anyone coming on to any of the four bases plan for extra time to obtain access.
