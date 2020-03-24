State officials report first coronavirus-related death in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has reported the first confirmed coronavirus-related death in Hawaii.
The announcement was made late Monday night.
State officials say the individual, who suffered from multiple preexisting health conditions, died on Friday. The person was posthumously tested for COVID-19, and was confirmed positive for the virus on Monday, according to the health department.
Few details were immediately made available, but the state reports that the individual was an adult who lived on Oahu. Requests for information about the person’s age or location of death on Monday night were unsuccessful.
The person is not believed to have traveled, though the health department said it was unsure how the individual may have contracted the virus.
In a statement on social media late Monday, Honolulu mayor Kirk Caldwell expressed condolences for the individual who passed away.
“It breaks my heart to hear of the first death on Oahu due to Covid-19,” the mayor wrote. “Please take care of yourselves and your families. We will get through this.”
At least 53 people on Oahu have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making up the vast majority of the 77 confirmed cases statewide that had been reported by Monday.
Earlier in the day, public health officials reported 21 new confirmed cases in Hawaii, the highest one-day total in the state since the pandemic started.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.