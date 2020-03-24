Queen’s puts out public plea for donations of personal protective equipment

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Queen’s Health Systems is putting out a public plea for donations of protective gear as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hawaii.
The health facilities are seeking donations of goggles, face shields, masks and protective gowns.
Companies or individuals can drop off donations at the following locations Tuesday:
The Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl
- Where: Front hospital lobby
- When: 24/7
- For more information: Call 691-4364 for more information.
The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu
- Where: Receiving loading dock
- When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- For more information: Call Mark Hinshaw at 691-3000
Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital
- For more information: Call Money Atwal 885-4444
Molokai General Hospital
- Where: Administration building (business hours) or ER (after hours)
- For more information: Jan Kalanihuia at 553-5331 or ER registration clerk at 553-5331
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.