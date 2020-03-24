Maui health system says one of its employees has tested positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The network of health care facilities that includes Maui Memorial Medical Center has confirmed that one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.
Maui Health System made the announcement Tuesday.
It said the employee is in good health and isolated to prevent the spread of infection.
“Our best wishes go to the employee for a rapid and full recovery,” Maui Health said, in a news release.
“Maui Health is handling the case with the utmost respect to privacy, while also working closely with the DOH to ensure that patients, employees, family and friends and anyone who has been in close contact are screened."
Officials did not say which facility the employee works in and what the employee does. Maui Health System also includes Kula Hospital, Lanai Community and associated clinics.
As of Monday, Maui had 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Officials said given the rise in cases and a new “stay-at-home” order, Maui Health was instituting a no visitor policy at all of its visitors and clinics, with the exception of pediatrics and obstetrics.
Additionally, all elective surgeries and procedures have been canceled.
This story will be updated.
