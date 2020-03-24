Local businesses close their doors amid county mandate

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s mandate, many Oahu businesses had no choice this afternoon, but to shut their doors for the foreseeable future.
The fashion industry including hair salons, eyelash studios, and other spa services were forced to shut down at 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Businesses deemed ‘non-essential’ are to remain closed until April 30th amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Dustin Carvalho has owned Texture Salon in Kalihi for the past two years, an closed up shop earlier today.
“It kind of set in,” said Carvalho. “I was worried but it wasn’t really for me, it was for everyone else including my team -- what are they going to do?”
While some owners closed up shop others -- weren’t sure because of the goods that they sold at their store.
Although Island Olive Oil in Kailua sells majority of olive oil products, they are also considered a ‘grocer’ due to the other food and produce they provide to customers.
Co-Owner Angel Foster says the ordinance has confusing details that could impact her business and how she decides to proceed.
“The mayors ordinance for us is a little bit confusing," said Foster. “Some of the landlords are doing mass closures, an were technically deemed essential as a grocer, however as a retailer were being asked to shut down.”
Tina Yamaki of Retail Merchants of Hawaii says businesses that aren’t shutting down are being cleaned and sanitized regularly.
“It’s for the safety of the customers," said Yamaki. “We don’t want be the ones spreading the virus, so those stores that do remain open, we are seeing them being cleaned more often.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.