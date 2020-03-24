LIVE: Governor expected to issue statewide ‘stay-at-home’ order as coronavirus cases swell

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The governor is expected to issue a sweeping "stay-at-home order for the state Monday in a dramatic push to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Oahu and Maui have already issued similar orders, saying that only “essential” activities should continue while the threat of pandemic remains.
The governor is planning a news conference for 3 p.m. at the state Capitol.
Under the order, the definition of “essential” is expected to be broad, allowing for daily activities from grocery shopping to car repair to continue while cracking down on any large groups.
His announcement comes as the number of cases of coronavirus in Hawaii continues to swell.
On Monday, the state reported 21 new cases of coronavirus in Hawaii, in the highest one-day total in the state since the pandemic started.
The new cases bring the statewide total to 77.
