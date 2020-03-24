Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige is ordering people across the state to stay at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Exceptions will be made for those working in selected businesses or operations deemed essential like health care facilities and grocery stores. Residents may also leave home to buy food, exercise or take care of the elderly so long as they stay at least 6 feet away from other people as much as possible. The order takes effect after midnight Wednesday and will remain in place through April 30. The move comes after the mayors of Honolulu and Maui counties in recent days announced their own stay-at-home orders.