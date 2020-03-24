Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK HAWAII
Hawaii governor issues stay-at-home order to slow virus
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige is ordering people across the state to stay at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Exceptions will be made for those working in selected businesses or operations deemed essential like health care facilities and grocery stores. Residents may also leave home to buy food, exercise or take care of the elderly so long as they stay at least 6 feet away from other people as much as possible. The order takes effect after midnight Wednesday and will remain in place through April 30. The move comes after the mayors of Honolulu and Maui counties in recent days announced their own stay-at-home orders.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CRUISE SHIP
Cruise ship passengers bused to flights out of Honolulu
HONOLULU (AP) — Passengers from a cruise ship that was turned away from other ports before arriving in Hawaii are being bused to Honolulu airport for chartered flights home. About 2,000 passengers on the Norwegian Jewel are undergoing medical screening before boarding buses that will take them to their flights. There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus from anyone on the ship. State officials changed their minds several times before deciding over the weekend that the passengers could disembark at Honolulu Harbor. Measures to seal off borders to reduce the spread of coronavirus have left some cruise ships stranded.
RENOVATION DISPUTE
Honolulu building owners locked in tense renovation dispute
HONOLULU (AP) — The owners of adjacent Honolulu buildings are embroiled in a dispute over renovation work that has involved alleged property damage, personal safety hazards and a requested court injunction. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported a 12-story tower nicknamed the “pimple building” because of the brick stubs dotting its exterior is being converted to low-income rental apartments. The owner of a smaller neighboring building disputes the effectiveness of the project's safety measures. The conversion estimated at about $25 million began in October and includes cutting window openings in the tower, which is dotted by hundreds of brick stubs that give the building its nickname.
TELESCOPE-BOND APPEAL
Hawaii giant telescope opponents appeal project bond ruling
HONOLULU (AP) — Opponents of Hawaii's Thirty Meter Telescope have filed an appeal of a court ruling rejecting their argument that the project requires a substantial security bond before construction starts. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the lawsuit filed by the Mauna Kea Hui coalition opposed to the project on Hawaii’s tallest mountain was dismissed in August by a Hilo Circuit judge. The ruling says the performance bond issue was essentially litigated during the project’s contested case hearing. Mauna Kea Hui leader Kealoha Pisciotta says the bond issue was not fully considered because a hearing officer unilaterally dismissed the topic without allowing arguments.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CRUISE-SHIP-
Troubled cruise ship with 2,000 passengers docks in Honolulu
HONOLULU (AP) — A cruise ship that had to cut short its trip because of the coronavirus and mechanical problems docked Sunday in Honolulu's harbor. The Norwegian Jewel, which carried about 2,000 passengers, docked in the evening, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. The Hawaii Department of Transportation says the ship has problems with its propulsion, which will be repaired at Honolulu's harbor. The ship had to scuttle its 23-day cruise of Australia and French Polynesia because many ports were closed due to the coronavirus. Charter flights have been arranged for ship passengers on Monday and Tuesday from Honolulu to Los Angeles; Sydney; London; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Frankfurt, Germany, the company said.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GUAM
Guam reports 1st death related to COVID-19 outbreak
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Health officials in Guam have reported the U.S. territory's first death related to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. The Pacific Daily News reports a 68-year-old woman died at 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Guam Memorial Hospital in Tamuning. Officials say the woman, whose identity was not released, arrived at the hospital with fever, chills and shortness of breath. Officials say the woman had no travel history but came into contact with someone who had recently traveled and tested positive for the virus. As of Sunday morning, there were 15 reported COVID-19 cases on Guam.