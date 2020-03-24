Inmate at Federal Detention Center accused of assaulting staff

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three workers at the federal jail in Honolulu suffered injuries after an alleged assault by one of the inmates.
It happened Monday about 7:30 p.m., according to a press release from the facility.
“An inmate physically assaulted two staff members at the Federal Detention Center,” the release said.
Both were treated for injuries and one was released by Tuesday morning. A third staff member refused treatment after receiving minor injuries while jumping in to stop the assault.
All 445 male and female inmates were secured in their units and the institution remains on limited operational status until further notice.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.
The press release did not say what triggered the assault or the name of the inmate.
