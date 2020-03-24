If you’re on Maui, here’s what to do if you want to get tested for COVID-19

WAILUKU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Roughly 75 people on Maui were tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site on Monday, county officials said.
Testing will continue at the War Memorial Gym parking lot, but officials are urging those with respiratory flu-like symptoms who want to be tested to call to make an appointment.
Here are the phone numbers to call:
- (808) 500-8118
- (808) 500-8117
- (808) 500-8120
The phone lines are open between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you don’t get an answer, do not leave a voice mail. Instead, call one of the other numbers listed.
The county said this location was set up to reduce the stress and strain on resources and personnel at the Maui Medical Center.
