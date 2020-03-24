If your driver’s license is expiring or you need a REAL ID, you’ll have a little more time

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re concerned about renewing your driver’s license or state ID during the coronavirus outbreak, don’t stress.
Changes are being made at the state and national level in response to efforts to limit face-to-face interactions during the coronavirus pandemic.
The state Department of Transportation announced Tuesday some changes to its vehicle licensing and safety check programs that might help those who are worried about upcoming deadlines for their driver’s license or state ID.
Here are some questions you might have.
What should I do if my driver’s license or state ID is expiring soon?
- If your driver’s license or state ID expires between March 23 and May 15, your credentials will be considered valid in Hawaii for an additional 90 days. This waiver also applies to commercial driver’s license holders.
- All in-person driver’s license transactions and in-vehicle testing has been suspended. However, there are limited non-in-person services available such as ordering duplicates.
- The Transportation Security Administration is accepting expired driver’s licenses or state IDs that have expired on or after March 1 at TSA checkpoints.
What if I didn’t get my REAL ID with a gold star verification?
- President Trump on Monday announced that the Oct. 1, 2020 deadline to get a REAL ID with a gold star verification — an ID which would’ve been required for travel — would be extended. He has yet to announce a new deadline.
What if my safety check is expired?
- The annual safety check requirement has been suspended. If your safety check is expired, it will remain valid through May 31.
- No safety checks will be done through April.
- You’re also allowed to renew your vehicle registration online or with your expired safety check certificate during this grace period.
